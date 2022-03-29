KAMPALA – Raxio Data Centre has welcomed their new Marketing Executive, Juliet Nansamba Yiga. Ms Nansamba holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication from Uganda Christian University and boasts a successful career in project execution, strategy, and communication.

She is a soon-to-be Certified Marketing Professional from the Chartered Institute of Marketing and has assumed several roles over the years in her career journey. Her career began at the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation, for which she was a Public Relations intern.

She then became a Public Affairs and Communications Intern at Century Bottling Company and later a Director at Anchorage Media Managers & Consultancy Ltd. She has also worked with Buzz Events Ltd, where she assumed the role of Client Service Executive managing popular brands such as Vivo Energy, Tusker Malt Lager, and Stanbic Bank Uganda Ltd.

Before joining Raxio Data Centre, Juliet served as a Brand Assistant at Vivo Energy Uganda. She was tasked with strategy, planning, execution, and evaluation of stakeholder engagements, plan development, project execution, and management, amongst other roles.

Ms Nansamba is a highly dynamic individual interested in photography, social media, and communication with fluency in English and French. Her experience with top brands in Uganda will bring invaluable insights to the team.

About Raxio Data Centre:

Raxio Data Centre in Uganda is a part of the wider Raxio Group that is focused on investing in, building and operating world-class Tier III data centres across Africa. Through its investments and hands-on approach, Raxio seeks to address the latent demand for critical data centre infrastructure that will drive digital transformation across the region, and be a foundational stone to underpin growth in the digital economy and connect Africa to the global data economy.

Raxio Data Centre – Uganda is a centre-piece of infrastructure supporting the growth and digitalisation of the Ugandan economy as it is the first of its kind in Uganda, operating as a carrier-neutral facility, and meeting the international Tier III standard. Raxio Data Centre provides 1.5MW of IT power to ensure the equipment housed within it operates optimally, 24/7, in a fully safe, secure, and redundant environment.

