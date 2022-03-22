KAMPALA — The massive city business park being developed by business mogul Sudhir Ruparelia with his Ruparelia Group re-developing of the former Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) headquarters on Yusuf Lule Road in Kampala, has reached the sixth floor for the first phase.

Construction of the multi-million dollar massive Business Park, that will host office premises, a shopping centre, health and leisure amenities among others, is underway, and has a 15-months completion schedule.

“We are now on the 6th floor,” one of the construction supervisors said earlier in the week.

The Ruparelia Group hopes to add the biggest silver lining on the Kampala sklyline with the schematic representations the group’s massive project —The Pearl Business Park — an 18-acre mixed use facility released last year showing a beautiful world that will host a 5-star hotel, a shopping mall and a modern hospital when complete.

The project is expected to open shop in 15 months time, the group says in an internal briefing document seen by this website.

The schematic descriptions say, the first phase is expected to be completed in 2023.

Phase one of the project will cater to office space while the building will have 16 lettable floors with 27, 240 sqm of built up area. There will be two parking floors, accommodating 360 cars.

Tycoon Sudhir said his group is committed to continuously investing in modern and innovative real estate solutions to feed her growth and needs.

“This latest project is one of several dozen of greenfield projects,” he said, adding:

“One of very many to come in the near future, largely to feed Uganda’s growing demand for high quality and sustainable retail, residential, office and industrial solutions”.

“Uganda is very special to us (as Ruparelia Group) because, it is our home, where it all started. Uganda is our home and we are proud to share in and participate in her dreams and aspirations. Every developing country needs a matching stock of high quality real estate infrastructure to fuel further growth and you can always count on us to play that role, so you can be able to focus on your core business,” he said.

Ruparelia Group Managing Director Rajiv Ruparelia said the Pearl Business Park’s location, design and amenities have been optimised to maximise functionality, health and safety and productivity in mind and subsequently value for money for its occupants.

According to building schematics, the Pearl Business Park will be installed with a fully automated fire detection system on all floors.

In case a fire breaks out, “the building will be fitted with three form and three extinguishers on each floor with an elaborate fire sprinkler system backed up by a 145,200 litre reserve tank”.

Easily accessible staircases is a must all levels.

For security, access control protocols will be followed on top of 24 hour dedicated security and 170 CCTV cameras in all public areas.

Building amenities will include a state of the art fitness centre/sauna, provision for internet cable connection points to the building, access to dual fibre optics internet connections from Kira Road and Yusuf Lule Road.

