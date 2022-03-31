Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, the Minister for Energy and Mineral Development will represent President Museveni at the maiden Canada-NRM Chapter symposium 2022, both the organisers and the minister have confirmed.

Nankabirwa has herself braced the Symposium—encouraging the diaspora community to take part.

This was confirmed during a meeting with symposium organisers including NRM Canada Chapter Chairman, Fred Kinene, the chapter Vice Chairman, Sam Kaggwe and the chapter mobilizer, Dickson Asiimwe held at minister Nankabirwa’s office in Kampala.

Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi who is also the National Chairman of the NRM Diaspora League and the Presidential Advisor on Children and Youth Affairs, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi also attended the meeting.

The Minister who is set to represent President Museveni at the event to be held between July 8th-10th appreciated the chapter leaders for the initiative that will help boost the country’s image abroad.

Nankabirwa said that its time for Ugandans in the diaspora to appreciate their country and work towards building a strong and stable country socially, economically and politically.

She promised to offer all the relevant support to ensure that the event runs successfully and pledged to fully represent the President of Uganda to the symposium as directed.

While addressing the Minister, Kinene said that the symposium which is the first of its kind is aimed at consolidating the NRM Government achievements for the past 35 years as well as exploring the role played by Ugandans in the diaspora.

Kinene noted that the symposium will highlight the challenges faced by Ugandans in the diaspora and the measures put in place by the NRM government to address the challenges.

The Chapter Chairman also dispelled romours making rounds to the eefect that the symposium has been canceled.

“I request all Ugandans in the diaspora not to listen to haters, authentic information can only be got from the organisers. The registration is still going on and this can be done by visiting our website,” Kinene added.

On his part, Amb. Walusimbi appreciated the NRM-Canada chapter for coming up with such an initiative that will help restore patriotism among the diasporas.

“This event is aimed at resurrecting patriotism among the members of the diaspora and will create room for interaction between them and several government officials to fully understand measures that the NRM government has put in place to serve Ugandans better,” Amb. Walusimbi said.

The Symposium is organized under the theme; “The role of NRM in the social, economic and political transformation of the diaspora community” and will take place at Niagara Falls.

The guests speakers for the event include; Gen. Abubaker Jeje Odongo- Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ruth Nankabirwa – Minister of Energy, Judith Nabakooba – Minister of Lands, Chris Baryomwosi – Minister ICT, Richard Todwong – Secretary General NRM, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi – Senior Presidential Advisor Diaspora & Chairman NRM Diaspora League, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi SPA Gender & Youth Office of the President and Col. Paddy Ankunda,

Other speakers include; John Musinguzi Rujoki Commissioner General URA, Arnold Bwagubwagye – DEPUTY Director BOU, Maj Gen Gowa Kasiita – Director Citizenship & Immigration Control, Rosemary Kisembo – ED NIRA,

Others are; Dr. Ramatham Ngoobi – PS MOF, Dr. Hillary Musoke Kisanja – State House, Lilly Ajarova CEO UTB and Dr. Ruth Biyinzika Musoke among others.

