KAMPALA- Data and internet penetration is on arise in Uganda and this can be easily embraced with quality smart phones being affordable and accessible at all times.

In the bid to re-enforce their commitment and partnership that was signed last year, MTN Uganda and M-KOPA has made it possible for their clients to pay for 4G Smartphones in installments.

This milestone was made possible on Thursday, March 10, after a successful sales turnover of about 70,0000 smartphones on M-KOPA’s fintech platform which has financed over 2 million customers all over Africa.

Through the partnership, the clients will be able to choose from a wide variety of up to 11 assorted Samsung and Nokia devices from M-KOPA and finance them for up to one year while enjoying free data from MTN every day for a year as they use the gadget with options of paying on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis across the year.

Making his address at the launch, Ian Mugambe, the MTN Uganda High-Value Segment Marketing Manager explained that the partnership was aimed at enabling the public to acquire smartphones in the most financially convenient way that doesn’t affect their income flows.

“With the current digital evolution, a smartphone is more than just a phone. It is an enabler for work, business, education and access to a wealth of information that can help people get ahead in life. However, many people fail to own smartphones due to their high cost of purchase. Therefore, by availing of such a flexible payment solution coupled with free daily data, we believe many more people will now find owning a smartphone much easier.” Mugambe added.

On behalf of M-KOPA Uganda, Brendah Nambalirwa noted that their working relationship has already proven to accelerate digital inclusion and smart phone use across Uganda.

She also stressed that affordable payment solutions for their customers who found it difficult to access credit or save large deposits at once for 4G smartphones was soon becoming history even though their customers were doing it for the first time.

As a financing platform, M-KOPA has provided more than $600 million in credit across multiple products and financial services to its customers.

To guarranty quality and durability of their devices, they procure their gadgets directly from the manufacturer which negates middle men, in addition to operating a robust repair center and offering world-class after-sales services for customers whose devices may require after-sales care.

Relatedly, the partnership came in handy after the telecom giant repackaged its daily data bundles to offer customers up to 80% more data at the same existing prices, thus making the internet more affordable by giving customers more value for their money.

Furthermore, a recent report from a survey carried out by a global telecom monitoring and testing firm, Rohde & Schwarz, in the last quarter of 2021 ranked MTN’s data as the best in the country in terms of quality of user experience as well as speed, reliability and coverage.

