KAMPALA – In continuation of the annual International Women’s Day (IWD) celebrations held on 8th March, KCB Bank Uganda held a virtual women’s month digital webinar under the theme We mean Business aimed at empowering its female staff with life skills, that will help them thrive at work, and in their day to day life.

The 2022 IWD was held under the theme “Break The Bias”, purposed to champion a gender-equal world, free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination with diverse, equitable, and inclusiveness with collaborative efforts to forge women’s equality.

Moses Mukisa, a professional Coach and Trainer who facilitated the session called out 5 critical areas that one should practice if they want to thrive. These included; Intentionality, Right self-Image, Consistency, Right Environment, and Evaluation.

Mukisa commented that, “You are the average of the 5 closest people to you. The environment and people you interact with play a major role in grooming you into what you would want to become”.

He further cited that, “Champions repeatedly do what mediocre’s do occasionally”, therefore, individuals need to be keen on the life decisions they make if they are to achieve what they set out to do, both at a personal and career level”.

Some of the women who attended the session pledged to be more intentional with their career and personal growth journey, which they pledged to do by accessing more information so that they can thrive and stand out in whatever they do.

Speaking about the engagement, Agnes N. Mayanja, Executive Director at KCB Bank Uganda noted, “We appreciate Mr. Mukisa for the nuggets of wisdom and life lessons. Many women in Uganda and across the world, amidst facing challenges are doing amazing entrepreneurial things but their contribution to the economy is not recognized and KCB Bank Uganda would love to celebrate these ladies who ’Mean Business’.

She added, “Throughout March, we will recognize and celebrate women who have challenged the status quo and contributed greatly to the growth of our economy under KCB’s We Mean Business”.

