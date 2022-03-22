KAMPALA – Lipa Later, one of the first of its kind buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) company operating in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Nigeria, has appointed Edith Kaguima the new country manager for Uganda.

Kaguima, who has previously worked at Lipa Later as Partner Success Manager, is the new Country Manager Uganda effective 1st March 2022.

Edith Kaguima joined LipaLater in 2017 as an Account manager in the compnay’s Partner Success department.

She then went on to rise up the ranks to be Partner Success Partner for the last one and a half years before being posted as Country Manager, Uganda.

In Uganda, Edith will be in charge of growing the Lipa Later brand and creating unique market linkages to customers and consumers.

Edith has an accredited Bachelor’s Degree from Kenyatta University. In her free time Edith enjoys cooking and is an avid Lifestyle and Travel Content Creator. She creates content that is shared on her youtube channel.

“Uganda is a very interesting growth market with a population of over 45million and an increasingly growing middle class. With over 25% of the population residing in urban areas there is a growing need for credit to help the middle class to be able to enjoy the fruit of their labours. As Africa’s premier (BNPL) company, we are here to offer our customers and merchants an affordable payment option that allows customers to purchase items and make payments over a duration of up to 12 months. We see the huge potential in the Ugandan market and are excited to be part of the growing economic change in the market” said Kaguima.

In January, Lipa Later raised US$12 million from a consortium of investors to help it increase coverage in existing markets and expand into new ones. Formed in 2016, Lipa Later leverages data analytics to provide consumers with access to convenient and affordable credit. Its proprietary credit-scoring and machine learning system enables a consumer to sign up and get a credit limit in seconds, without the need for bulky documentation and a lengthy approval process.

Eric Muli, the Co-Founder and CEO of Lipa Later said, “We are very excited to have Edith take over as country manager in Uganda and it is part of our commitment to grow and double our presence in the existing markets, even as we open in three to five new markets in Africa.”

Lipa Later boasts a wide array of exclusive merchants and world renowned brands such as Carrefour, Apple, Tecno, Samsung, Hotpoint Appliances just to mention a few.

