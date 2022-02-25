KAMPALA — Cente Tech has appointed Steven Kirenga as Head – Product & Business Development and Customer Experience.

A dedicated and results driven solutions design and communications professional, Steven brings to Cente-Tech an interesting mix of extensive experience in the Telecommunications, ICT services, innovations and corporate communications.

He has over fifteen (15) years of experience to the role, with a comprehensive background in product & solution design, strategy creation & execution, strategic communications management, consumer & business/enterprise marketing experience, customer experience management, corporate communications, public relations, digital and media development.

Following the appointment, Cente Tech’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Grace Ssekakubo said, ‘Steven’s long history of leadership, coupled with his experience in integrated marketing, product & business development and customer experience makes him an ideal person for a related role at Cente-Tech’

‘We look forward to working closely with Steven to deepen the use of technological and innovative business solutions for financial service delivery to improve standards of living among the poor while promoting environmental conservation,’ Grace added.

Cente Tech’s Chief Technology Officer Peter Kahiigi welcomed Steven’s appointment. ‘Steven has the right track record and breadth of business experience we believe is critical in Cente Tech, including the ability to forge major client relationships, a strong focus on leading with innovation, commitment to our people and core values, and a focus on delivering value to our ecosystem and the shareholders’ noted Peter.

Prior to his appointment at Cente Tech, Steven worked at the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), where he led the effort to humanize the roads and bridges construction and maintenance across Uganda. In this capacity, he was responsible for developing and implementing UNRA’s public affairs, communications & engagement strategies, engaging locally, regionally and globally with all government and non-governmental stakeholders on all areas of roads & bridges construction and maintenance. Through the now popular campaign, #ConnectUg, Steven ensured that communications and marketing was critical in the success of the various projects the institution undertook to deliver on its promise, great roads, great experience.

In January 2022, Steven was appointed as General Secretary to the Taskforce on Government Communications & National Guidance. The first of its kind in Uganda, the task force is working with Ministry of Information, Communication Technology & National Guidance to ensure that government communications are consistent, relevant and comprehensible.

At MTN, Steven developed strategies and shaped execution of key group wide programmes that notably contributed to the MTN Group vision to lead the delivery of a bold, new digital world to customers – underpinned by the belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. During his work tenure there, a key primary area of focus was ‘connecting the unconnected’ across the MTN Footprint in Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Zambia, Eswatini and Kenya, working to break down barriers to connectivity for all people, and significantly increase digital inclusion.

This included working with global corporate leaders and development organizations in addition to the internal experts that work in Africa’s biggest brand.

Steven, among the founders of the MTN Business Unit, is heralded for having played a significant role in growing MTN Business/Enterprise Business Unit into a market leader in the B2B segment of the telecom industry, by developing bespoke business solutions that made smaller businesses big and bigger businesses better.

Another key milestone that he undertook is the prestigious MTN Women In Business program, an initiative that celebrated the achievements of Ugandan women entrepreneurs who against all odds continue to excel in the predominantly male dominated field of business.

Whilst in the Public Sector, Steven led the communication and marketing effort of the USD.85million World Bank funded Regional Communications Infrastructure Project. The project supported Government of Uganda to: (i) lower prices for international capacity and extend the geographic reach of broadband networks (the connectivity development objective); and (ii) improve the Government’s efficiency and transparency through e-government applications. During the implementation of the project, Steven built strategic relationships with Ministries, Departments & Agencies, parliamentarians, development partners, technology partners, financial sector, civil society and other key partners in support of the Government of Uganda’s aspiration of making government services equitable and affordable through the use of technology.

It is in the public sector that Steven established a reputation as an ICT evangelist.

Over his sterling career, Steven has worked both at the strategic level generating bold and innovative ideas for growth, while also being able to manage the tactical level – implementing and optimizing process, overseeing design, development and execution.

Steven is a member of the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) and Uganda Marketers Society (UMS).

Cente Tech is committed to using technology to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on the Centenary Group’s subsidiaries and its customers. Cente-Tech will play a key role in placing the Group subsidiary companies at the center of customers’ digital transformation and accelerate the Group’s digital agenda.

Cente Tech is a subsidiary of Centenary Group. Other subsidiaries include Centenary Bank and Centenary Foundation.

