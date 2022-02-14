KAMPALA — Prudential Uganda and partners are set to launch the Prudential Best HR Practices Survey report and recognise organisations with outstanding HR practices.

This follows a three-month survey conducted by PwC on the same, between October and December, last year.

The Prudential Best HR Practices survey was commissioned by Prudential Assurance Uganda in partnership with Uganda Investment Authority, Private Sector Foundation Uganda, Federation of Uganda Employers, Human Capital International and Brighter Monday.

The survey is designed to record the viewpoint of employees regarding their organisation’s HR practices. Employees were invited to comment, rate, and assess their employers’ HR practices and policies by responding to questions under 12 thematic areas.

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Mr. Arjun Mallik, Regional CEO, Prudential Eastern & Central Africa noted that, “Seeking feedback from our teams is among the most high-impact actions that any organisation can take. It creates a sense of respect, transparency, safety, and empowerment. It requires humility in admitting that no organisation or leader is perfect and demonstrates an intent to improve the environment and ways in which we work”.

“While this has always been true, the pandemic has magnified just how crucial a healthy work environment is. It has brought to the forefront key areas of organisational resilience, hybrid working, virtual collaboration (its strengths and pitfalls), the significance of promoting mental health, digital transformation, diversity, equity, wellness, and inclusion,” Arjun added.

The results of the survey show that many organisations responded and adapted reasonably well in blending people and technology. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the world of work, employee well-being should be a key area of attention for every organisation.

The other area of focus for organisations – based on the results – will be to create a culture of connection, collaboration, and trust in the workplace owing to the new normal of blended physical and remote digital work; while ensuring employees feel inspired to perform at their best.

An event to announce the results will take place on 18th February 2022 at the Kampala Serena Hotel. Organisations will be recognised in various thematic areas such as diversity and inclusion, communication and collaboration, employee wellness and well-being; quality and innovation; just to mention a few.

The survey attracted participation of close to 2,000 employees from over 500 organisations in Uganda.

The insights obtained from this survey have been analysed by PwC to give valuable information to employers and HR Managers on the most compelling trends under the different thematic areas at the heart of outstanding human capital and talent management strategies for the workplace of the future.

Mr. Uthman Mayanja, the Country Senior Partner, PwC, explained that the data collected from the different organisations was subject to a rigorous review process to come up with useful data that will shape and inform improved employment practices in the country, especially in the current environment of remote working and digital connectivity.

“The survey also included open ended questions from which PwC got insights to further identify what stood out in each of the thematic areas from the employee’s perspective.,” he said

Related