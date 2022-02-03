KAMPALA – The consumption of data in Uganda is increasing and this was orchestrated by COVID Pandemic that came as blessing in disguise for the telecommunication and technology sector.

With that matter, data penetration has registered a sharp curve though the rates have been high in Uganda compared to other countries in East Africa.

To address the situation, MTN Uganda has launched new daily data rates for their clients who have been missing out on that extra benefit and this was at their head quarters on Thursday , February 4.

While addressing the media, Mr. Somdev Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Uganda said that they have done a lot of simple things that have a great impact.

He stressed that they also want to give back to their customers with value and excitement so that even those deep are on board are encouraged and included.

In his opening remarks Wim Vanhelleputte , CEO, MTN Uganda said that over the last few months there has been a request from the customers , members of public and parliament that data is expensive and that they have been analysing and felt that starting the year with addressing the issue was the best gift ever.

” Today in history of MTN for the past 23 years , we have cut the prices of daily bundles and we have done a 65 percent off daily data prices”

“We are taking a bold step in one go and this is pretty heavy for a company since we usually do (20- 30) percent and this time we have gone further to serve masses. We have been recognised recently as the best mobile network and very happy that we worked on the matter of data so that we can create more value for our customers and many of them will subscribe to this” Wim added.

Vanhelleputte also revealed that they have about ( 4- 5) million data every month of which 90 percent are daily users and the rest subscribe to the other packages.

He explained that the daily bundle is very affordable and permanent to the mass market who are very critical for the growth of their company and that they should give them the same value like those big buyers.

Wim noted that it is a mountain to climb for some of their masses to buy big data and that it shouldn’t be a luxury any more.

He also encouraged their clients to check out on the sensitisation campaign about data usage.

