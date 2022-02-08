KAMPALA – KCB Bank Uganda has unveiled three new digital products that will revolutionize banking for its customers.

The three digital products include; the Online Account Opening service that can be found on ug.kcbgroup.com, Kaycee – The friendly Chatbot that will support real-time interactive conversations.

KCB Bank will be rolling out ATM recyclers that accept cash deposits and withdraws conveniently.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Edgar Byamah, Managing Director KCB Bank Uganda said, “With the constant rise and improvement in technology, different sectors have upgraded their services with the adoption of new technologies that are tailored towards offering their customers improved services in a timely and reliable manner; this enhancement reinforces KCB Bank’s commitment to offer banking solutions that fit into the lives of its customers”

Through our new products he added, “Our customers and potential customers will now be able to open accounts by visiting our website, have 24hr access to customer support through Kaycee our friendly chatbot. Account opening has been simplified and moved online to enhance convenience for our customers. All you need is an internet powered mobile phone, tab, laptop or computer to open your account with us,” he explained.

According to the 2021 third quarter market report of the Uganda Communications Commission, by the end of September, total internet subscriptions in Uganda crossed the 22 million mark for the first time. This translates into a broadband penetration rate of 52% and means that one in two Ugandans has an active internet connection.

In his remarks as chief guest, Dr. Tumubweine Twinemanzi, the Director Supervision, at Bank of Uganda hailed KCB Bank for investing in digital banking services noting that it is the right step in the right direction for the bank and its customers.

“Bank of Uganda welcomes the use of technology in enhancing service delivery because it increases efficiency and lowers the cost of access of services for the customer.” Tumubweine noted

KCB Bank Uganda has been at the forefront of introducing and developing products that offer the best customer experience via our product and service range like; Airtel Money Supersaver, Airtel Agent loans, Mobi loans, Internet and Agency Banking in the region. The bank remains committed to being the preferred banking partner for its customers in Uganda and across the region.

