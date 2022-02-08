KAMPALA – Jumia has announced consumers in Kampala and Entebbe will enjoy free next day delivery on the Jumia express orders effective immediately. The free delivery offer is aimed at incentivising more consumers to shop online daily and is in line with the company’s vision to make e-commerce accessible to all.

“We want Ugandans to shop online conveniently without having to worry about delivery fees. That is why we have made it possible for customers to get free unlimited delivery in Kampala and Entebbe and we are looking to add more cities soon”, Ron Kawamara, the CEO Jumia Uganda said.

The free delivery offer is valid in Kampala and Entebbe on Jumia Express orders over UShs25,000 and the orders will be delivered within 24 hours.

“This is a great opportunity for our consumers to enjoy the same brand, product and quality experience from our official partners like Coca-Cola, Kakira, Jameson, Movit, Samsung, Tecno among others and also access over 10,000 products sourced locally from sellers across the country like NUMA Foods, Fabiola Beauty, MK Books and more. It also presents an avenue for us to give back to our consumers by offering them this free delivery option in addition to cost saving deals while supporting the Government’s Buy Uganda, Build Uganda campaign initiatives,” said Kawamara.

Jumia in partnership with thousands of sellers and brands on its platform offers consumers a wide assortment of products ranging from groceries, phones, TVs, appliances, fashion, home items, accessories, all electronics; and special deals such as flash sales and treasure hunts through its mobile app and official website with various payment options; cash on delivery, visa payments and mobile money.

