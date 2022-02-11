KAMPALA – The Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE) is set to hold its annual Employer of the Year Awards on 28th May, 2022

The event recognises enterprises that emphasise good management practices and aims to promote best human resource management and business practices for organisational growth and profitability.

Speaking at the Launch, FUE Chairperson Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha underscored the importance of the awards.

According to Eng Mugisha, the awards should identify good practices, areas of improvement and subsequently create learning opportunities for employers to deliver better on their respective mandates.

“Improving productivity should be pivotal to the survey with an aim of helping organisations do better,” he said

He urged institutions not to share manipulated data, but share the truth for an objective analysis, purpose and subsequently improve performance.

He tasked organisations to look at the exercise as an opportunity to benchmark on the “next industry practices”.

“This is not a competition but a process intended to recognize good practices among employers,” he said

He commended the Federation’s Executive Director, whose strategic leadership has propelled the Federation to higher frontiers. He appreciated the Federation’s Governing Council, staff, award sponsors, ILO, DFPA, PWC, Makerere University among others.

About FUE

FUE is the national representative body of employers in Uganda and was established in 1958.

Over the last 52 years, FUE has grown from strength to strength serving Uganda’s business in the areas of advocacy, human resource management and industrial relations, business development and representation of employers on a number of boards, committees and commissions both at national and international level.

About the Awards

In 2001, the organisation initiated the Employer of the Year survey which climaxes with an awards ceremony.

The major objective was to enhance performance of the human resource function within and among companies and organisations in Uganda, by way of identifying, ranking and recognising unique and outstanding human resource and business best practices.

The theme for the EYA 2022 Survey is “Employer Resilience in a COVID-19 World.

The survey presents participants a unique opportunity where the performance of their human resource (HR) unit is assessed, regardless of the level of establishment (whether relational or functional HR). It gives them an opportunity of sharing among themselves.

This process facilitates learning and benchmarking of HR and other business practices among companies and organisations, and has over the years seen companies improve through the feedback reports.

Each participating company is given a special company HR status feedback report, highlighting their performance vis-a-vis the standards and with recommendations on what they can do to improve their HR.

The objective of the survey is to promote modern best practices, and HR policies among employers. Besides, good employers that have excelled in putting in place outstanding policies deserve recognition.

The survey also provides feedback to participating organisations of their HR management status that enable them to benchmark nationally and internationally.

