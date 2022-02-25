KAMPALA – The Board of Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has replaced Alvin Mbugus with Andrew Kilonzo as the Managing Director.

Mr. Mbugus was appointed to lead the Caribbean & Central America business with the Latin America and Caribbean region late last year.

Japheth Katto, the company’s Board Chairman in an announcement revealed that the appointment will take effect from 1st April 2022.

Andrew has held several Executive roles across Diageo. He is currently the Managing Director of Meta Abo business in Ethiopia where he is currently managing the transition of our Ethiopian beer business to BGI Castel, which will ensure future growth opportunities for the business and its people.

“He previously also served as the Sales Director in Uganda at UBL from 2010 to 2013, driving a turnaround within the business during this significant period when new investment in UBL was just starting,“ said Mr. Katto.

Prior to the Ethiopia role, Andrew was the Commercial Director at Kenya Breweries Limited since 2016, where he leveraged cutting-edge technology tools to build efficiency and effectiveness. As a result, KBL has received numerous Global awards on these initiatives and projects.

He also served as Sales Director for the Premium Trade business in Kenya from 2013, where he led the spirits transformation by driving a robust IPS and reserve brands consumer participation.

UBL was recently recognized as the overall winner for the Best Human Resource (HR) Practices in Uganda during the Prudential Best HR Practices Report Launch for 2021 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

The recognition came following the Prudential Best HR practices survey with various industry players, on the best HR practices critical for influencing excellent employment practices in Uganda today.

To emerge overall winner, UBL came among the top three in 6 different thematic areas of the study: Organisation Performance and Confidence, Quality and Innovation, Diversity and Inclusion, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Compliance and Employee wellbeing and wellness.

