KAMPALA — Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited has finalized the three months countrywide Airtel Money After Money Promotion where Airtel customers and agents won UGX. 1.5billion.

The 3 months’ promotion dubbed Money after Money ran from 15th November 2021 and ended on 15th February 2022. The promotion saw Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL) customers and agents across the country transact and win daily, weekly and monthly cash prizes.

During the campaign, all that was required of the Airtel Money customer was to use Airtel Money to do any transaction like sending money, withdrawing money, paying bills like Water, Yaka, TV or even taxes. The Campaign was also graced by different partners like URA, KCCA, URA and National Water.

During the grand finale, Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited Director, Manoj Murali said, “We invested over 1.5 billion, and throughout the campaign, we have seen over 8,000 and 1,500 agents win close to 1.6 billion shillings. On a monthly basis, 30 customers won 10 million each, while 30 agents received Ushs. 2 million each monthly.”

He further revealed that, “Behind each of the over 120,000 Airtel Money agents is a family dependent on the work of these hardworking Ugandans. Children are able to get; school fees, food on the dinner tables because you elected to serve. I extend my personal gratitude to you and your families for electing to do this work, and keep the jobs, as we transform Uganda.”

The Uganda Communications Commison 2021 quarter one market performance report cites that on a year-on-year comparison more than 5 million new accounts were registered between March 2020 and March 2021, which growth was largely fuelled by significant fee waivers, increased merchant acceptance and limited movements at the height of the pandemic. As the economy re-opens there is expectation of growth in this segment.

According to Murali, AMCUL is supported by a strong and reliable 4G network that is regularly optimized to meet the changing need of Airtel Money customers. These are guaranteed of the instant, secure and borderless capabilities that define Airtel Money.

“With the continued uptake of mobile financial services highlighted by the UCC market report, I commend Bank of Uganda for providing an enabling operating environment as well as laying ground for the National Financial Inclusion Agenda by 2022.

This has created enormous opportunities for financial service providers such as AMCUL to extend services even to the non-banked population through mobile financial services.

In the same regard, I recognise the support accorded by Uganda Communications Commission, The Gaming Board, and other stakeholders who fall under our ecosystem, for continuously supporting the initiatives we bring to the market focused at growing the telecommunications industry in Uganda.” Murali concluded.

