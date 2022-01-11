To manage and operate any business, especially corporate ones, in Kampala, location is of critical importance. However, many people struggle to find space for different businesses such as offices in Kampala’s central business district or the surroundings, forcing them to relocate to the suburbs.

Nevertheless, Property Services Limited (PSL) has many buildings for office space on a large and small scale. The commercial buildings managed by PSL are strategically located and ready to support business growth.

Established in 1990 as a land and estates management company, PSL has contributed to the development of many properties that have gone on to become notable landmarks within Kampala.

PSL manages, purchases and sells property within Uganda. With a hands-on approach to every development they undertake, PSL strives to achieve a level of quality.

In this first edition of a three-part series, we bring you some of the prime buildings that still have available offices to let desirable to fit all business sizes.

PLOT 103 KIRA ROAD

This is a newly refurbished, four-storeyed commercial building with a dual frontage on Bukoto Street and Kira Road.

Located 4.6 Kilometres northwest of Kampala’s Central Business District, the building has a floor area spanning over 1,578 square meters of office space.

This is a building formerly occupied by Andela, a renowned IT and Software company. This magnificent structure is under control and management of Property Services Limited.

The building is stone’s throw from Old Kira Road Police Station, have a 12-hour onsite manager and 24-hour security.

It has a lift propelled with constant supply of power and a standby generator that guarantees you uninterrupted working hours coupled with ample parking space in the basement and on the upper ground floor.

At a rate of $14 +VAT per SQM you can assure yourself a corporate and an executive living in our conducive office space suites.

PLOT 7/9/11 BUGANDA ROAD

This commercial building is located on Buganda Road in close proximity to the Central Business District. This three-storeyed building offers easy accessibility of customers/clients as it is located along the busy Buganda Road and next to Kyagwe road.

Its office spaces can suit any business due to its strategic location with onsite parking.

The building is in close proximity to a wide range of service providers, including banks (GT bank), restaurants, fuel stations, secretarial bureaus along the main access road.

Office spaces of 150sqm each at a rate of $10 per Sqm (VAT exclusive_ guarantees you as a tenant on this strategically commercial building. It has a 12-hour site manager and 24-hour security. Standard Operating Procedures and strict security measures at all entry points are ensured so as to curb any possible forms of security breach and limit the spread of the Covid 19.

With dedicated and committed onsite janitors, the general sanitation and high cleanliness levels in the common area of the building as well the surroundings are guaranteed to ensure working in a clean and conducive environment.

For more inquiries, please reach us on

TEL: +256 414 251 141/24, +256 312 262 175,

Fax: +256 414 344 308.

Email: sales@property.co.ug, www.property.co.ug

