GABORONE — Letshego is making considerable strides in its digital transformation strategy, having digitised its access channels with the launch and improvement of channels such as WhatsApp, USSD and web over the course of 2020 and this year launching the LetsGO Digital Mall in 10 regional markets, ahead of timelines thanks to Agile Enterprise methodologies.

“Letshego’s vision is clear, we wish to be a digitally-led organisation that remains adaptive to the ever changing environment, ensuring we remain future-fit so we can continue delivering on our promise to improve lives,” commented Andrew Okai, Group Chief Executive.

The Group’s digitisation strategy is structured to achieve broad transformation across multiple functions and includes the empowerment and upliftment of digital skills within its own staff compliment.

“We are not only here to improve the lives of our customers, but also those of our own people by upskilling and empowering our employees with world-class digital skills ensuring the long-term sustainability and growth of our business well into the future,” added Mr. Okai.

Letshego’s empowerment of digital skills doesn’t end there.

Speaking in a private interview, Enos Banda, Letshego’s Group Chairman, announced another new avenue of digital empowerment for the benefit of Letshego’s regional communities, the LETSGO DIGITAL ACADEMY, with Botswana being the first market to benefit from this digital skills initiative, launching in the first quarter of 2022.

“The launch of our LetsGO Digital Academy is intended to build and empower more Africans with world-class digital skills and experience, but also resonates directly with the ethos of Letshego’s LetsGONation. We are building a nation for Africans, by Africans,” commented Banda.

Enos Banda reiterated that education and skills are two key levers that brighten the minds and potential of our future talent and will ensure and secure Africa’s future as an innovative, entrepreneurial hub for a multitude of sectors, including fintechs, manufacturing, digital innovation, health, agriculture and entrepreneurship.

The LetsGO Digital Academy will initially enjoy a limited intake of 10 interns as the Group fine tunes the curriculum and internship opportunities that the Academy provides.

Qualifying applicants need to demonstrate foundational digital expertise, and a passion to expand their aptitude into digital financial skills and hands-on regional experience within the swiftly evolving financial sector. In partnership with Letshego’s well regarded educational institutions and strategic commercial partners applicants will go through a thorough selection process before securing a place in the Academy.

“Letshego remains committed to achieving a demonstrable social impact by empowering individuals to use their capital and financial solutions for productive purposes. The LetsGO Academy resonates this same purpose – to empower members of our community to broaden their development horizons, so they too can play a more active role and contribution within their respective regional communities and economies,” added Banda.

The LetsGO Digital Academy may provide talent for Letshego’s longer term recruitment ambitions, but Letshego reiterates is not the Academy’s primary purpose. The Academy is simply another way Letshego can leverage its footprint, reach, offering and expertise to empower individuals for our collective development.

Concluding on the motivation for establishing such an Academy, Banda summarised “The COVID-19 pandemic has sent extraordinary shock waves, challenges and tragic loss of lives across global economies. From an economic perspective, it has forced us to shift into a different mindset to manage the increasingly unpredictable environments we now live in. Resilience, Adaptability and a solid grounding in digital literacy is now no longer a unique asset for individuals, but an essential attribute for us to live and thrive in future economies. Letshego is committed to sharing its expertise and opportunities for regional knowledge to expand the horizons of Africans across our footprint.”

Letshego looks forward to sharing more details around applications and curriculum by the end of February 2022.

