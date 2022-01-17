KAMPALA —KCB Uganda has added Pegpay on its alternative school fees payment options for customers to make School fees payments in real-time.

The innovative payment system will allow the schools to register to the network thus enabling parents and guardians to easily make school fees payment from any KCB branch or agent with no paperwork required.

Speaking about the development, Mr. Ssekyondwa Michael, Head of Retail Banking at KCB Uganda mentioned that “Customers are always looking out for convenient options for conducting financial transactions, thus through our Pegpay platform, we will extend an appropriate School fees payment option where our customers can walk to any KCB Uganda branch or KCB Agent point and make payments as long as the school is registered on the Pegpay platform”

KCB bank and their Partner, Pegasus Technologies Limited, will be responsible for setting up the school on Pegpay thereafter, schools will provide cards to the students/parents. School fees payment will be possible with a school code & student number. This service will be available at a flat service fee of UGX2,300 and will be completely paperless.

Once the process is completed, both the school and parent will receive a notification and a receipt.

According to Mr. Ssekyondwa, digital transactions have greatly increased with customers using mobile phones for their bank to wallet transactions. Bank of Uganda statistics indicate that mobile money transactions grew to 3.5 billion in 2020 compared to 2.8 billion in 2019.

Hence, collaborating with partners like Pegasus Technologies whose platform is mainly enabled by mobile phone usage, is a partnership worth pursing as this guarantees that we can serve our vast client base using platforms like Pegpay.

“Integrating traditional and online or digital alternative banking channels as a bank has been aimed at serving our diverse customers across the country and the region with appropriate banking services which they can access anywhere, at any time in a convenient and timely manner.” Mr. Ssekyondwa concluded.

