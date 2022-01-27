KAMPALA – Airtel Uganda has Thursday January 2022 unveiled a new data package dubbed Good Morning Bundles in an announcement was made at its head offices in Kampala.

Good Morning Bundles are an addition to the various existing data packages offered by Airtel Uganda where customers will dial *175# and access the 2GB data volume at only UGX. 5000. The bundles are valid for 24 hours.

While addressing the media, the Head Data, Devices and New product development at Airtel Uganda, Joweria Nabakka said the users usually make important business and lifestyle decisions in the mornings.

“We have a duty to support them grow these decisions by offering affordable data plans.”

“Airtel boasts of being the most affordable telecommunications servce provider with offers that are value addition to our consumers like the Good Morning Bundles we are launching today.”

According to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Quarter 3 2021 report.

Total internet subscriptions for the first time crossed the 22 million mark. This translates into a broadband penetration rate of 52%. This signifies that every 1 in 2 Ugandans has an active internet connection.

According to Nabakka, Airtel has made investments and continues to make investments that are tailored towards boosting our delivery by enhancing our networks and infrastructure through developments like; powering over 21,000 masts on 4G coverage across the country, and on the products side, we have launched packages that appeal to the market and align with what the market needs like the Good Morning Bundles.

“Our customers’ feedback helps us as a business to constantly identify opportunities of launching new products to ably meet their changing needs” Nabakka noted.

The offer will run for 3 months starting, 27th January 2022, until 27th April 2022.

