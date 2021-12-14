Top cosmetics manufacturers, Movit Products’ brands have been named as potential winners of the East African Brand Quality Awards 2021, which will take place at Hotel Africana in Kampala on December 16.

The coveted awards are instituted by Brands Impact to encourage quality improvements in both the manufacturing and service industry in East Africa.

The Awards will recognize 100 companies that ensure the production of quality products that consistently deliver quality and the best standards across respective customers.

This year, Movit Products have been nominated in two categories, that is; Quality Excellence Award for personal care products, and Quality Excellence Award for Best-in-Class Manufacturing Products.

Movit Products Communications and Corporate Affairs Manager, Connie Nankya said for over 20 years now, delivering quality brands and products through comprehensive research and consistent innovation have remained at the helm of their mandate as a Pan-African entity that the Kampala based company has grown to be.

“It is, therefore, an honour to be recognized and voted by our customers and the public across all respective categories and platforms. Specially, we thank everyone who not only nominated but also voted for us. At Movit Products, we do not take this appreciation for granted but remain implored to do more and provide the best customer value proposition to all our customers. As such, we pledge our continuous commitment in the delivery of quality products that speak to our ever-growing customer needs and customer base both in Uganda and beyond.” she added.

The 2021 EABQA ceremony chief guest is Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda who concurrently serves as Minister for East African Community Affairs alongside State Minister for Industry Hon. Harriet Ntabazi.

Movit Products have already achieved recognition and appreciation across various platforms that include, the 2021 Digital Impact Award Africa for best consumer goods digital excellence, 2021 People’s choice award for best body care products and cosmetics and was also recognized by Uganda Revenue Authority for its consistent adherence to its statutory obligations at the annual taxpayers’ appreciation session this year.

