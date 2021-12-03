KAMPALA — Businessman Ali Alam of Alam Group of Companies has been elected at Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) board.

Mr. Alam was elected during manufacturer’s Annual General Meeting held on Thursday December 2 at UMA Multipurpose Hall, Lugogo

Mr. Alam said told reporters that their companies have endeavoured to serve Uganda through the tough COVID times over the last two years and this trust in their service means a lot.

He who leads a tour of the sugar factory promised to serve to the best of his ability, saying that he will strive on the UMA board to encourage government to help business owners meet the COVID regulations for reopening to the public.

The new board will serve a term of two years in office.

Meanwhile, Mr. Deo Kayemba, the managing director of East African Roofings Limited was elected the new board chairperson.

Prior, Kayemba was serving on the UMA board as the deputy board chairperson to Barbara Mullan.

On his part, Kayemba said that he will continue engaging with the government to address key concerns of industrialists such as the cost of financing and power in the country.

“Our priority now is to help members overcome the challenges precipitated by the pandemic. We will try to find new markets for members that have been disrupted,” he said.

UMA is a business association representing the industrial sector of Uganda’s economy with a membership of over 1,200 members in all categories, including corporates, large, medium, and small firms from the private and public sectors.

UMA board 2021 to 2023

Elected members of the UMA Board

Mr. Deo Kayemba (UMA Chairman) -East African Roofing Systems Ltd

Mr. Alam Ali – Alam Group of Companies

Mr. Ramesh Babu – Kiboko Enterprises Ltd

Mr. Humphrey Nzeyi – Crown Beverages Ltd

Ms. Joseline Kateeba – Crest Foam Limited

Mr. Senyondo Mansuli – Mayondo Engineering Solutions Ltd

Ms. Joseph Steven Mpagi Kalibbala – Electrical Controls and Switchgear Ltd (ECS)

Mr. Aga Sekalala Jr. – Ugachick Poultry Breeders

Mr. Richard Mubiru – Southern Range Nyanza

Mr. Mwine Jim Kabeho – East African Packaging Solutions

Dr. Lalani Sikander – Roofings Group

Mr. Hemnabh Khatau – Sugar Corporation of Uganda Limited

Mr. Simon Kaheru – Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

Mr. Adinarayana Balcha – General Mouldings (U) Ltd

Ms. Sifa Kaddu – Peacock Paints

Hajji Ibrahim Lule – Lulex Enterprises

Mr. Senkumba Eddie – Nice House of Plastics

Ms. Lydia Mwesigwa – Mesha Steel Ltd

Related