KAMPALA — Businessman Ali Alam of Alam Group of Companies has been elected at Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) board.
Mr. Alam was elected during manufacturer’s Annual General Meeting held on Thursday December 2 at UMA Multipurpose Hall, Lugogo
Mr. Alam said told reporters that their companies have endeavoured to serve Uganda through the tough COVID times over the last two years and this trust in their service means a lot.
He who leads a tour of the sugar factory promised to serve to the best of his ability, saying that he will strive on the UMA board to encourage government to help business owners meet the COVID regulations for reopening to the public.
The new board will serve a term of two years in office.
Meanwhile, Mr. Deo Kayemba, the managing director of East African Roofings Limited was elected the new board chairperson.
Prior, Kayemba was serving on the UMA board as the deputy board chairperson to Barbara Mullan.
On his part, Kayemba said that he will continue engaging with the government to address key concerns of industrialists such as the cost of financing and power in the country.
“Our priority now is to help members overcome the challenges precipitated by the pandemic. We will try to find new markets for members that have been disrupted,” he said.
UMA is a business association representing the industrial sector of Uganda’s economy with a membership of over 1,200 members in all categories, including corporates, large, medium, and small firms from the private and public sectors.
UMA board 2021 to 2023
Elected members of the UMA Board
Mr. Deo Kayemba (UMA Chairman) -East African Roofing Systems Ltd
Mr. Alam Ali – Alam Group of Companies
Mr. Ramesh Babu – Kiboko Enterprises Ltd
Mr. Humphrey Nzeyi – Crown Beverages Ltd
Ms. Joseline Kateeba – Crest Foam Limited
Mr. Senyondo Mansuli – Mayondo Engineering Solutions Ltd
Ms. Joseph Steven Mpagi Kalibbala – Electrical Controls and Switchgear Ltd (ECS)
Mr. Aga Sekalala Jr. – Ugachick Poultry Breeders
Mr. Richard Mubiru – Southern Range Nyanza
Mr. Mwine Jim Kabeho – East African Packaging Solutions
Dr. Lalani Sikander – Roofings Group
Mr. Hemnabh Khatau – Sugar Corporation of Uganda Limited
Mr. Simon Kaheru – Coca-Cola Beverages Africa
Mr. Adinarayana Balcha – General Mouldings (U) Ltd
Ms. Sifa Kaddu – Peacock Paints
Hajji Ibrahim Lule – Lulex Enterprises
Mr. Senkumba Eddie – Nice House of Plastics
Ms. Lydia Mwesigwa – Mesha Steel Ltd
