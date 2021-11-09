KAMPALA – In a move to further extend tax services closer to the business community, Uganda Revenue Authority has set up a mobile tax hub in Kikuubo to last 15 days from 2nd November, 2021.

Working in tandem with the trading community leadership, URA officials are carrying out door-to-door sensitization engagements with traders, equipping them with knowledge about their rights and obligations as taxpayers, free tax advisory and hands-on support services on any tax-related challenges. The officials are also registering businesses for tax purposes.

The exercise of registration is being handled in conjunction with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) under the Taxpayer Registration Expansion Program (TREP) program.

Mr Ian Rumanyika, the Ag. Assistant Commissioner Public and Corporate Affairs at URA, says the programme aims to help businesses formalize and enjoy the benefits of business formality.

He said the mobile tax hub in Kikuubo is in response to the traders’ request for more engagement with the Taxman.

“URA has adopted a listening approach to the concerns of the public and business communities and is responding to their needs dynamically and innovatively to enhance service delivery and to draw more revenue contributors into the taxpayers pool,” he said on Monday.

“URA encourages every Kikuubo trader to take advantage of this exercise to get their tax affairs in order from the comfort of their working spaces,” he added.

