KAMPALA — Movit Products, the manufacturer of Baby Care, Hair Care and Skin Care Products in Uganda has today added yet another brand new product that is the All New Movit Family Soap.

Dubbed ‘Family Soap,’ the product was launched in fulfillment of Movit’s pledge to offer high quality personal care products in a bid to better serve the needs of its customers.

Speaking at the launch ceremony held at Movit Products Offices in Bunamwaya, Dr. Bruce Mpamizo, the Group CEO, Movit Products explained the company’s initiative to continuously innovate and extend local and affordable products to its customers in Uganda and beyond.

“For over 20 years, Movit Products has endeavored to deliver quality and an extensive value proposition to our customers through our range of body care, hair care and baby care products. This has further seen our deliberate investment in research and technology to not only diversify our range of products but also provide customized solutions that speak to our versatile customer base.

This therefore explains why we are the most preferred brand for personal care in East and Central Africa over the years,” he remarked.

Mpamizo explained that, “ the launch of the all new Movit Family Soap today is clear manifestation of our commitment to fulfill our vision; “to be the preferred choice of beauty, comfort and care products in every household” and mission; “enhancing everyday living” To-date, we continue to pledge our continuous manufacturing of affordable, trusted personal care products and also extending them closer to our customers all-over Uganda and beyond.”

The family soap pack comes in four unique (scents and colors) including Aloe Vera, Rose, Lemon and Coconut all curated to meet the All Day Confidence needs of customers.

In his remarks while addressing media at the event, Mr. James Segawa, Managing Director, Movit Products narrated that, “Movit is a home-grown brand housed under Movit Products the leading manufacturer of quality personal care products. As a company, we have a deep-rooted consideration of our people, and that is why our products are well blended to meet our customers’ needs and requirements. It is against this background, that we have designed a dedicated bathing soap with a great twist of unique scents, color variants and natural extracts which include Aloe Vera, Rose, Lemon and coconut that speak to a range of our customers’ tastes and preferences while delivering quality and affordability.”

The Movit Family soap comes in the grammages; 130g and 250g and is available across the country, in supermarkets, duukas, and as a way to ensure convenience – it is also accessible online.

