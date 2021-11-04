Airtel Uganda has launched the Learn From Home Bundles (LFH), with the aim of enhancing the e-learning platform for learners amidst the lockdown.

Launched at the Airtel Uganda offices in Nakasero,the Learn From Home data bundles are designed for the school going population that is currently not able to access physical learning due to lockdown and Government’s effort to observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and curb the spread of COVID-19 among the public.

“We are pleased to introduce the Learn From Home data bundles, a product that we believe is timely and relevant to the school going population, amidst the current pandemic that has dictated how day to day events are conducted, mentioned Henry Njoroge, Airtel Marketing Director.

He further revealed that, “As a business, it is key that we enhance our products and service delivery channel, by designing products that address the market’s needs, as these keep on evolving. Currently, many schools have incorporated e-learning in their teaching model, and Airtel being an entity that strongly advocates for education with a number of Corporate Social Investments dedicated towards educational programmes, it was key that we develop plus launch the LFH package to the market.”

The LFH bundles are packaged in volumes of;

Subscribers will dial *175#, select Top Packs and select option 8 – Learn from Home and this will give them access to; Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and select Educational websites, Weekly and monthly data bundles that are separated into 1GB, which is given every day at midnight. The bundles will be used on MiFis, routers, laptops, tablets and smartphones.

“Airtel prides in having the most affordable product and service range on the market, and with the latest LFH, I believe our customers will be able to enjoy the superfast 4G internet as they attend their virtual learning sessions. All our masts are on 4G, hence I encourage our customers on 3G to upgrade their devices so as to enjoy the superfast 4G browsing experience,” Njoroge concluded.

