Huawei and Mauritius Telecom’s “my.t 360°” Digital Operation Platform have won the “Most Innovative Product or Service” Award at the 2021 online AfricaCom Awards ceremony.

The AfricaCom Awards is the most influential technology, media and telecommunications awards ceremony in Africa that recognizes innovative and outstanding contributions to the African telecommunications industry.

“my.t 360°” is an innovative digital Operation And Maintenance (O&M) platform developed by Mauritius Telecom and Huawei. The platform features Huawei’s SmartCare and AUTIN solutions, which cover customer experience management and intelligent operations respectively. By adopting the latest technologies such as big data analytics, the “my.t 360°” Digital Operation Platform automates each user’s customer journey, and provides all-round, real-time, and multi-dimensional customer insights. It also offers automatic and intelligent O&M operations that improve O&M efficiency and increase customer satisfaction.

Mauritius Telecom, a carrier that provides both telecommunication services and content, has embarked on a digital transformation journey since 2015 and is committed to making innovation a core competence of the company.

“Over the past few years, our CEO has been motivating us to go beyond the traditional management of a network to be a more agile, proactive, and customer experience-focused network,” said Mauritius Telecom CTO Girish Guddoy on accepting the award. “We have been setting the foundation with the my.t 360° project, we will now be able to have a 360 degree view of the customer, proactively identify issues that impact service and generate automated real time data and relevant analysis for a truly efficient operation.”

David Zhang, Account Director of Huawei Mauritius said, “We are grateful for the innovative cooperation opportunity with Mauritius Telecom. We will continue to enable carriers through digitalization to provide better service experience for consumers.”

“We are proud to accept this award with Mauritius Telecom,” says Samuel Chen, Vice President at Huawei Southern Africa Region, “We believe that our customer-centric solutions have significant potential across Africa. The adoption of this particular solution as a catalyst for carrier organisational and digital transformation is becoming a significant factor in creating synergies, operational efficiency and improved services levels. This award shows how effective it can be, especially when carriers are as committed as Mauritius Telecom.”

The AfricaCom Awards brings together decision-makers in the telecommunications industry from African countries, including government officials, carriers, investors, and industry analysts, to discuss the latest development trends of the industry. With the irresistible wave of digitalization, the rapid development of the mobile internet has transformed our lives and brought about incentives and challenges to societies and businesses.

As digital capability becomes a core aspect of competition among businesses, telecom carriers are eager to identify new innovation opportunities to discover new growth paths.

