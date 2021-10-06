KAMPALA —Stanbic Bank Uganda is joining the rest of the world to celebrate the International Customer Service week through its new campaign dubbed ‘L.O.V.E.’

The International Customer Service Week is an avenue through which brands outdo themselves to give their customers a special treat in appreciation of their loyalty.

The week’s celebrations started on Oct.04 and will run through Friday, Oct.08.

Sonia Karamagi, Customer Experience Manager at Stanbic Bank said, the bank is celebrating the week under the theme “LOVE October.”

Karamagi said, love is a good thing, and that they are not changing that.

“What we are changing is how the bank applies ‘love’ to our customers, both external and internal,” she said, “and what better time to do that than doing this during the service month.”

Meaning of L.O.V.E

According to Karamagi, the L.O.V.E campaign is premised on the first letters of the word LOVE that is; Let’s team up (to work towards our better future), Open our minds (to greater possibilities), Value and share knowledge (on opportunities) and Empathize (with our customers).

As part of the campaign, the bank will hold a number of activities throughout the month of October including customer recognition, community outreach, customer experience and knowledge sharing.

She further explained, “this month we will support several communities across the country through our employee community initiatives as well as the support towards maternal health in partnership with Kawempe National Referral Hospital.

Stanbic Bank will run a stride walkathon activity that will encourage individuals to contribute to the cause while getting fit in the process.”

The campaign will target the bank’s customers, employees, and the wider community with great customer service experience, not just this week or month but moving forward, according to Karamagi.

She added that, this is a new culture the bank is building and hope to see customers feeling it whenever they interact with different services.

Karamagi says, throughout the L.O.V.E campaign, which will be continuous, they will encourage customers to participate by sharing their experience with the bank to push the service to greater heights.

