KAMPALA — The third edition of the annual KTA Symposium will take place October 21 through to 22, 2021, organizers have said.

Under the theme, “Harnessing Intellectual Property in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” organisers say, the much anticipated symposium is a tell of the great talent Uganda encompasses and how it can be protected by legislators and harnessed by the first-rate.

To put a few aspects of this discussion to words, topics such as artificial intelligence, the internet of things (IoT), data protection as well as other technologies will be discussed.

This theme goes further to investigate deeper aspects of Intellectual Property protection as well as how technologies of various kinds can be used to capitalize on an industry that has for long been under-utilized and not fully tapped.

The objectives of this Symposium include Sensitizing makers, creators, and entrepreneurs about intellectual property rights, Informing the legal regime and policy on relation between intellectual property and the 4IR through interaction with both the public and private sector. The third objective; Promoting the commercialization of intellectual property sets the pace for the fourth and fifth objective which intends on setting intellectual property as the driver for innovation in the 4IR as well as discussing aspects of the of the 4IR such as drone technology, big data, Internet of things and Artificial Intelligence respectively.

The symposium hopes to bring together those who use their craft and as well as those who protect this craft. People from all walks of life are invited to participate in this great initiative to change and reform policies that will serve the greater majority of the Ugandan population.

