KAMPALA —Airtel Uganda has launched a campaign to reward customers who transact using Airtel Money.

Customers will be gifted with Free Minutes upon conducting a transaction via Airtel Money.

30 day inactive Airtel Money customers to receive Free 10 Minutes once they deposit Ushs. 1,000 or more on their Airtel Money account, 5 minutes will be rewarded for any other Airtel Money transaction done, while utility payments above UGX. 5,000 for services like Umeme, Water, TV, Solar, URA, will be gifted 10 minutes, this is applicable to for customers who have been inactive for 30 days.

Speaking about the offer, Henry Njoroge, Marketing Director at Airtel Uganda mentioned that, “We are excited to roll out this campaign, which is aimed at encouraging our customers to reactivate their Airtel Money accounts, as well as reward them with free minutes to make Airtel to Airtel calls upon conducting a transaction.”

Njoroge added that, “Mobile Financial services continue to offer convenience and secure mean of transacting anytime and anywhere, hence it is pertinent that we not only reward, but encourage our customers to use these services for their day to day transaction needs.”

According the Uganda Communications Commission Second Quarter Market Performance report, the number of registered mobile money accounts by the end of June 2021 had risen to 31.3 million from 30.5 million at the end of March 2021. This is a net addition of almost 800,000 new registered mobile money accounts in the 3 months April to June 2021.

“The UCC report indicates a positive uptake of the service, and as Airtel, we will continue to innovate and introduce products plus services that align with what the market needs. However, as our customers participate in this promo, I urge them to be vigilant as they conduct transactions via Airtel Money, so that they don’t fall prey of any fraud or related incidents.” Njoroge concluded.

The offer is valid for a maximum of 5 Airtel Money transactions per month, and the campaign will run until January 2022.

