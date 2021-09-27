KAMPALA– Wycliff Tugume alias Ykee Benda, the famous obagaina remix artiste has begun activations for his recently landed the ambassadorial gig with the people’s bank, Centenary Bank. This kicked off today at the Centenary Bank branch in Nansana where the singer encouraged onlookers to embrace the bank’s digital channels for transacting in their day-to-day lives.

Ykee Benda is the ambassador of the 5 FOR FIVE campaign, a customer reward promotion by Centenary bank to express its appreciation to the customers who use the bank’s digital channels; CenteMobile, CenteVisa cards, and CenteAgents. The campaign is set to reward customers who transact five or more times using any of the channels with cashback prizes of up to Ushs 100,000 every week, where 30 lucky winners will be picked from 6 regions on a weekly basis.

Kenneth Kyobe the Chief Manager Innovations at Centenary Bank said, “Our goal as Centenary Bank is to ensure that we come up with inventive ways that will enable our customers to grow in every aspect of their lives, from businesses to the experience in our banking halls.”

“I want to encourage all our customers today to use any of the bank’s alternative channels; CenteMobile, CenteVisa, and CenteAgents near you to pay utility bills, deposit and withdraw money, or make any other payments and stand a chance of being part of the winners in this campaign,” he mentioned.

Thirty customers have so far been rewarded in this promotion from the Northern, Eastern, Southern, Western and Central regions, while 26 call in individuals have won UGX 10,000 from the various radio stations countrywide, for providing the correct answers to questions about the campaign. Customers have also been offered a 20% discount on all purchases made on Jumia using the CenteVisa debit or prepaid card.

Related