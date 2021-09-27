KAMPALA — The Makerere University Business School Career & Skills Development Centre, will on Tuesday, September 28 host Mr. Tony Okoa Otoa, the Chief Executive Stanbic Business Incubator Ltd to speak to the students community.

Mr. Otoa will speak about career opportunities in Digital Marketing.

The session, in which leading economist and MUBS Principal Prof. Waswa Balunywa is expect to deliver a keynote address will be relayed via zoom from 2:00-3:00 PM (link attached).

Maureen Tweyongyere, the director MUBS Career & Skills Development Centre, says for learners to find employment after graduation, it takes deliberate preparation and planning.

“Students need hands-on exposure to jobs, internships and volunteering opportunities,” says Maureen Tweyongyere, the director.

Ms.Tweyongyere says that’s why MUBS runs an Annual Employer- Employee Exchange Programme to link students to the prospective employers.

Mr. Tony Okoa Otoa is responsible for is designing strategies, manage and implement activities and programmes for Enterprise Development for the Stanbic Business Incubator and manage the provision of access to market opportunities and customers; access to resources including development programmes for entrepreneurs in an incubator/accelerator environment.

Prior to this, he worked at Total Exploration and Production as the National Content Manager.

In addition to this role, he was also the Public Affairs Manager.

Tony has worked with civil society in the UK and Uganda focusing on the oil and gas sector in the East African region.

It was in this period that he also published on the regulations and laws for the oil and gas sector.

Tony is also the founder of the National Content Council, a council geared to the promotion of local content in the oil sector in Uganda.

He serves as the Local Content advisor to the Uganda Chamber of mines and petroleum (UCMP) where he was the Oil and Gas Advisor since 2014.

Tony holds a Bsc International Relations and LLM in International Law.

