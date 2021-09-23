KAMPALA – FlyHub Uganda Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic Bank Uganda Holdings Limited (SBUL) has announced the appointment of Joel Muhumuza as its first Chief Executive Officer.

FlyHub is a newly created FinTech company and one of the four subsidiaries under SBUL, the others being, SBG Securities, Stanbic Bank Incubator Limited and the well-known Stanbic Bank Uganda.

FlyHub’s mandate is to extend the horizon of appropriate digital financial technology usage in both Standard Bank Group, and other key market actors, in the delivery of quality financial products to businesses and individuals.

Muhumuza who will be reporting to SBUHL’s Chief Executive will provide strategic vision and direction for the company to set the right foundation for success.

He is also tasked to build the right processes and put a quality team in place to execute the Standard Bank Group agenda of providing relevant technology solutions to meet the bank and clients’ needs.

“It’s a pleasant honor to be appointed FlyHub’s first Chief Executive. I am looking forward to building and leading a team that will help achieve our mission of being a technology solutions hub for financial service providers and businesses in Uganda and beyond,” said Muhumuza.

Joel Muhumuza who is a certified digital money practitioner with expertise in digital product development, business process mapping and technology project management also has ten years of experience in the digital financial services arena having worked in Uganda, Kenya, Zambia, and South Africa.

Prior to joining FlyHub, he held roles as the Country Director for JUMO East Africa (Uganda and Kenya), a digital lending Fintech and Manager Financial Services at Financial Sector Deepening Uganda.

He also worked as the Product and Business Development lead at UNCDF in Zambia and South Africa, as well as Commercial lead for the AppLab under Gates Foundation.

He holds an MBA, Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, and a Digital Finance certification from Tufts University DFA program.

