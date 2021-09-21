KAMPALA — Prudential Assurance Uganda Limited and PricewaterhouseCoopers Limited (PwC) have launched the Prudential Best HR Practices Survey 2021, at an event held at Kampala Serena Hotel.

The Prudential Best HR Practices Survey seeks to highlight key opportunities as well as share best employment practices and recognise organisations that are championing best employment practices in the country.

This initiative is being held in partnership with the Uganda Investment Authority, Human Capital International, Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), and the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE).

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Arjun Mallik the Regional CEO of Prudential Eastern and Central Africa, highlighted the importance of prioritising and promoting best employment practices as a key factor in building a productive workforce and organisations with a soul.

“At Prudential we strive to create a work environment where our diverse and talented team can bring their authentic selves to the workplace, to create, innovate, learn and grow.

Best practice continues to evolve and The Prudential Best HR Practices Survey is an opportunity for us employers to learn and share experiences and know-how from one another, to improve outcomes for our customers, colleagues and industries” he observed.

While speaking at the event, Prudential Board chairman, Apollo Makubuya said “Prudential’s Purpose is to help people make the most of life. This translates beyond our services but also to employment. This initiative is an effort by Prudential to champion this conversation in the market and offer a platform where organisations can learn from each other and offer knowledge for the betterment of the labour market as a whole”

Speaking on behalf PWC, Francis Kamulegyeya, the Country Senior Partner, explained that the data collected from the different organisations will be subject to a rigorous review process in order to come up with useful facts that will shape and inform improved employment practices in the country.

“The survey we are running is a human capital and talent management best practices survey aimed at highlighting key opportunities, as well as sharing best employment practices by various organisations. The survey will be filled out by employees to measure their point of view, assessing whether it aligns with that of the organization or its departments; as well as create a culture of connection, collaboration, and trust in the workplace, while making sure employees feel inspired to perform at their best,” he said.

The insights obtained from this survey will be analysed by PwC to give valuable information to employers and HR Managers on the most compelling trends under the different thematic areas at the heart of outstanding human capital and talent management strategies in 2021 and beyond.

Following the publication of results of the survey, an awards gala will be held to recognise and appreciate the employers with best HR practices.

Participating organisations will also receive a copy of the Prudential Best HR Practices Survey 2021 to help improve their HR practices if they so wish

