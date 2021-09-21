KAMPALA – The Parliamentary Committee on Finance has hailed Housing Finance Bank for its good performance over the years and the important role played in reducing the housing deficit in Uganda.

This was during a meeting held on 16th September 2021 in which the Housing Finance Bank Managing Director, Michael Mugabi, along with a cross-section of the leadership team appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Finance to brief them on the mandate and performance of the bank.

Housing Finance Bank is the only commercial bank, among the 26 licensed tier 1 commercial banks in Uganda, that is 100% Ugandan owned.

The Members of Parliament were happy with the bank’s good performance over the years and promised to support efforts to capitalize the bank and to have the bank participate more in government programs like the Parish Development Model among others, whose aims are to deepen financial inclusion and support growth at the grass-root level.

For over 50 years now, Housing Finance Bank has continued to provide viable solutions that enable homeownership for all Ugandans. The bank has entered into a number of partnerships with different developmental partners to facilitate the deployment of an affordable housing offer, enabling them to diversify the mortgage loan offer to include low and middle-income populations who currently do not have access to an adequate financial offer from most commercial banks.

Related