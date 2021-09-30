KAMPALA — The Government of Uganda through the National Information Technology Authority-Uganda (NITA-U) has provided an update on the progress of UGhub; a platform that integrates Government Systems so as to enable seamless sharing of data in a rational, secure, efficient, and sustainable manner across Government. The UGhub platform has been developed with funding from the World Bank under the Regional Communication Infrastructure Program (RCIP).

Speaking at the press briefing held at the NITA-U Offices, the Acting Board Chairman of NITA-U, Hon. James Kyewalabye Kabajo said “Having set up the right infrastructure such as the NBI that currently spans over 4,000km across 56 districts and connecting over 1,400 Government offices and established the first tier-3 National Cloud Data Center with the capacity to host all Government systems, applications and data among others, the citizens can now enjoy the fruits of the infrastructure through services like UGhub that enable to receive government services without necessarily having physical contact with government offices”

Speaking at the conference, NITA-U Executive Director Dr. Hatwib Mugasa thanked all the stakeholders such as the World Bank, the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, the Pilot Government entities, and the NITA-U staff that have been key in making UGhub a reality.

Dr. Mugasa explained that UGhub aims to unlock efficiency across Government agencies leading to better service delivery for citizens. “There will be no more need for a citizen to fill out multiple documents just to get a government service or make multiple visits to an office to follow up a service request. NITA-U aims to have citizens receive government services without necessarily having physical contact with government offices and UGhub is a clear manifestation of that goal”.

At the same briefing, the NITA-U Director of E-Government Services Collin Mugasha said “UGhub is one of the most strategic and important government-wide digital projects and will be the backbone for service delivery and also make life easier for the citizens. To date, systems and applications from over 13 pilot government Ministries have been integrated onto UGhub. This is in addition to most banks and financial institutions.”

The event was also graced by Mr. Julius Torach, the Commissioner of Information Technology, at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance who reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to transforming citizens’ lives by deepening access to all services through harnessing the power of Information Technology.

