KAMPALA — Uganda Revenue Authority has made donations to China Friendship Hospital in Naguru worth UGX. 50m.

The donations include; 20 admission patient beds with mattresses, a 200-seater multiplex tent and 150 plastic chairs.

URA staff also cleaned the hospital premises to create a good atmosphere for the patients.

China Uganda Friendship hospital director, Dr. Emmanuel Batiibwe thanked URA for choosing the facility.

“This donation will go a long way in addressing the shortage of beds as the hospital undergoes transformation to National Referral Hospital. Access to beds is essential in ensuring quality healthcare for Ugandans,” he said.

URA Commissioner General lauded the team at Naguru Hospital for the secrificial service to the country.

“At the URA side, we promise to do our best on collecting more revenue and once its comes to the Treasury, our leaders in government will appropriate it to make sure that all essential workers in our country who do alot of secrifice get something that is commuserate to their to their efforts but also they’re equipped appropriately with all the equipment they need and the human resources are enhanced to be equal to the workload that is at hand,” he said.

On the donation to the hospital, he said,” we will continue to that where we can”.

Ian Rumanyika, the Ag. Assistant Commissioner Public and Corporate Affairs said URA together with other stakeholders will also spread its benevolence to Bwama Primary School in Kabale among other contributions.

He revealed that a motorboat will be donated to the school to ease movement of school going children across Lake Bunyonyi.

“As it is our culture on 24th September 2021, all URA staff in the 75 stations, will go out on a national CSR drive to give back to communities where we serve,” Rumanyika said.

He noted that the culture of charity in URA has an immeasurable impact on communities and that is why URA Management gives chance to its employees to contribute their labor to local causes that can also result in meaningful team building, shared personal values, and act in unison toward a great common goal.

“It is this spirit of developing value-driven programs that have helped grow philanthropic efforts of URA to even deeper roots”.

The URA nationwide Corporate Social Responsibility is being run under the theme “Believe there is Good.”

Rumanyika said is aimed at creating an enjoyable working relationship between URA and its stakeholders but also a unique way of celebrating 30 years of developing Uganda.

