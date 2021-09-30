MultiChoice Group has published its Social Impact Report which details how Africa’s leading entertainment company continues to make a meaningful difference in the communities in which it operates. The group operates in 50 countries across Africa.

The report covers initiatives implemented which had a significant impact on indivduals, businesses, non-profit organisations and companies across the continent. These include using the DStv platform for social good, being connected and in touch with communities, creating opportunities, supporting and growing entrepreneurs, diversity, growing the continent’s talent pipeline and telling African stories.

MultiChoice contributed $741.2m in taxes and spent $79.3m on CSI initiatives.

“Enriching lives is part of our DNA – we strive to make a positive impact across the African continent. We partner with stakeholders on various initiatives sharing our experience and knowledge to deliver sustainable outcomes. Our focus is to empower our beneficiaries to succeed and play their role in the growth of their communities and our continent,” says Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice Group CEO.

The group reaches more than 20 million households and has used its DStv and GOtv platforms to raise awareness and mobilise resources to address social challenges. Last year, it partnered with the United Nations and World Health Organisation, the national health and education departments to address the disruption to education during the pandemic, the spread of misinformation (around COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccinations) and the fight against gender-based violence (GBV). The total value of airtime allocated for social good was R271 million.

Creating employment opportunities for the youth was another focus area. This included collaborating with the Youth Employment Service (YES) in South Africa, which saw 300 employment opportunities created; providing bursaries, internships and learnerships, and offering training to young Nigerians interested in tech through the Sabiman and Canvasser schemes. The Canvasser scheme currently employs 3 205 young adults.

Small businesses are the lifeblood of African economies and MultiChoice is committed to support the growth and development of entrepreneurs. It has created small businesses and throusands of jobs in the decoder and hardware installation business. There are about 2 800 independent service providers (agencies) and more than 6 000 installers across Africa.

The group also creates opportunities for entrepreneurs in South Africa through its Innovation Fund and preferential procument. Last year, it spent $762m on local suppliers, $153m on suppliers that are at least 30% black women-owned, $218.4m on small and medium enterprises and $40.7 million on suppliers that are 51% black youth-owned.

MultiChoice invests siginificantly in local content and is committed to tell African stories. Last year it spent 42% of the group’s general entertainment spend on local content and produced 19% more local content than last year. The group invests in local-language movies, series, telenovelas, sitcoms, soap operas, sports broadcasts and magazine shows. It has programming in 41 languages and 15 dedicated local content channels in 10 markets. Its local content library now exceeds 62 000 hours.

Through the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), MultiChoice contributes to growing the talent pipeline in the industry. The MTF has trained 206 students over the past six years and 62 MTF graduates now own their own production companies. 74 interns from 14 countries across Africa created four movies, 16 short films and 14 Public Service Announcements for the United Nations’ #PLEDGETOPAUSE campaign and the World Health Organization’s educational campaign on COVID-19.

MultiChoice continues support and promote diversity as well as uplift women in the workplace. The Group employs 7 028 employees from 81 nationalities, 47% of which are women and 53% are men.

