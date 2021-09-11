KAMPALA – The Danish Food and Agriculture Delegation is expected to arrive in Uganda on Saturday to follow up on business to business opportunities with like-minded business entities and farmers in Uganda.

The visit has been organized by the Danish Trade Council and the team will stay in the country for three days.

While in the country, the Danish delegates will explore development cooperation that is relevant to their businesses in the agriculture sector, understand the dynamics of the Agricultural sector as a business in Uganda and visit farmers and big Agricultural firms in Uganda.

The five companies visiting include; SKOV, a world leader in climate and farm management for animal production found in more than 50 countries with specialty in ventilation and farm management for animal production, FOSS Analytics A/D a leading global provider of analytics for the food and agriculture industries whose analytics help optimize the use of food and agricultural resources by running intelligent data driven productions.

The others are ROBCO that manufactures equipment and accessories for the production of twine, ropes and sacks, HOS Agronomy, providing advisory in agriculture and farm management, and Engsko, the manufacturers of high quality millstones and tailor made milling systems and equipment spanning decades of experience with grain handling and flour milling.

“We organize these visits regularly for Ugandans in the Agriculture and Food sector to get to know some of the leading companies in the world that are based in Denmark, that add value to the food chain, it is also an opportunity for these companies to create synergies with local companies in order to grow business and market for their technologies,”the Danish Ambassador, Nicolaj A. Hejberg Petersen, who is hosting the visit says.

The companies also plan to visit Uganda’s Head of state to further discuss Agriculture, Food technologies and value addition for economic growth of the country.

