KAMPALA – Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) in partnership with the British High Commission Kampala and the Ugandan High Commission London, will host a cross-country Arabica coffee competition.

The event will be hosted simultaneously in Kampala and London. The aim of the competition is to bring quality Ugandan coffee to an international market, increase UK interest in Ugandan coffee and ultimately increase coffee exports to the United Kingdom.

According to the Managing Director of UCDA, Dr. Emmanuel Iyamulemye, this is in line with the national Coffee Roadmap that seeks to brand Uganda coffee, locally and internationally, and to increase structured demand.

“The interventions under the Coffee Roadmap are to ensure that Uganda is internationally recognized as a reliable, responsible and quality supplier of mainstream and specialty coffees,” Dr. Iyamulemye said. The competition is a good vehicle to achieve this as it will create visibility for Uganda’s specialty Arabica coffee among important figures in the UK coffee sector including producers, buyers, trade associations, and influencers.

Dr. Iyamulemye thanked the British High Commission in Kampala for their support. “We look forward to seeing trade deals come out of this competition and to seeing Uganda coffee on supermarket shelves in the UK,” he added.

The British High Commissioner to Uganda, Kate Airey said “We will be inviting some of the most influential figures in the UK specialty coffee market to try these fantastic beans whilst telling the story of where they come from and the hard working Ugandan farmers putting their heart and soul into bringing the best quality coffee to the British public”.

The winners of the competition will have the opportunity to work with a company to develop their brand for the export market. Their brand will be sold at a specialty coffee retailer in the United Kingdom.

