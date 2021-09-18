KAMPALA — Uganda has boosted promotion of its Diary Products in the East and Southern Africa Region, with Uganda’s High Commission to Tanzania taking the lead.

In what is seen as a strategic achievement of the country’s commercial diplomacy, more countries are opening up to Uganda’s milk products.

Government said the aggressive campaign is geared towards growing regional demand for the domestically produced diary products following the depressed consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have resumed stakeholder engagements in various countries of our accreditation to allow in Uganda’s Diary products,” said Uganda’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Richard Kabonero.

“We are mainly focusing on assisting our processors access exports markets for liquid milk, milk powder, ghee and butter oil,” he emphasised.

The Uganda High Commission in Dar es Salaam is working hard to resolve the remaining tariff and non-tariffs barriers through bilateral meetings with various countries in Southern Africa particularly in United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi Mozambique and Comoros.

Uganda’s dairy industry has continued to grow in terms of export volumes that have experienced an increase in foreign exchange from $139.5 million in 2019 to USD 205 million in 2020 (UShs 780 billion).

Uganda currently produces 1.9 million liters of milk daily in over 400 centers.

The Diary industry is now the third biggest agricultural commodity foreign exchange income earner after coffee and fish bringing in shs 780 billion to our economy.

Coca-Cola Zambia was recently granted permission to import 700 metric tons of powdered milk per year from Uganda.

Coca-Cola Zambia will be required to submit a sample of powdered milk to the Central Veterinary Research Institute (CVRI) in the Department of Veterinary Services for microbiology analysis, pesticide residues, veterinary drug residues, and any other test to ensure that the products comply with national laws and standards.

According to Diary Development Authority (DDA) Executive Director Dr Michael Kansiime, Zambia’s move is a significant victory for Uganda’s dairy industry, which has struggled to find a market in the troubled East African Community region.

Kabonero said increased milk exports to southern Africa will boost local farmers’ household incomes and attract billions of dollars in investment in the diary sector hence creating more jobs and tax revenues for government.

