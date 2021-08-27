KAMPALA — Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has on Friday August 27 accredited 14 companies on the Authorized Economic Operators (AEOs) programme — extending the country’s total to 95.

The AEO is among the numerous projects URA embraced to catch up with the ever-changing trends in international trade.

Under this arrangement, entities which comply with customs laws and regulations will benefit from preferential customs treatments such as fast clearance of their goods through simplified procedures, reduced inspection, URA Commissioner General John Musinguzi said.

According to the Commissioner General, the programme reduces the cost of doing business through eliminating delays and enable companies offer better services than unauthorized competitors due to the simplified clearance processes.

With this privileged position, business entities are guaranteed of minimal Customs interventions/checks administered on cargo as it transits to its final destination (facilitating trade) while safeguarding goods and services from theft, damage and preventing any unauthorised people or contraband that could be introduced in the supply chain (supply chain security).

Companies that received Certificates of Authorization at the function held at Skyz Hotel Naguru are

Comfoam Ltd, Jaffer Freight Ltd, Blow Plastics (U) Ltd, Unistrong Investments Ltd, Tian Tang Group Ltd, Uganda Tobacco Services Ltd and Nile Roofings Ltd.

Other entities include Hong Hai Wood (U) Ltd, Luuka Plastics Ltd, Ada’s Enterprises, Mandela Millers Ltd, Flit Links International Ltd, Chickways (U) Ltd and Geroma Ltd.

Additionall advantages of this certification include submitting electronic declarations without supporting documents, making pre-arrival declarations, choosing a place of physical examination of goods for any Customs control functions, automatically renew licences after paying necessary licence fees and being able to get withholding tax exemption status.

Mr. Musinguzi said the enrolled entities are tax payers that have been compliant.

“They have shown willingness and resilience and continueed doing the right thing of contributing their fair share of taxes in spite the difficult times that we are going through because of the pandemic,” he said, adding that the companies have been declaring taxes and pay them without any enforcement actions.

The Commissioner Customs, Abel Kagumire urged more entities including transporters and logistics firms to join the club—promising on behalf of URA to improve on the benefits that are accrued to them.

“As customs council, we are going to work effeciently, be accountable for our actions and decisions as we do the clearance of your cargo,” he noted, also noting that

URA recognises a relationship with companies that have demonstrated compliance with Customs laws and regulations.

