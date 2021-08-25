KAMPALA – The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has called upon the business community to embrace Management Systems implementation and Certification to facilitate growth of their businesses.

The remarks were made during an online stakeholder engagement organized by UNBS to equip business owners with Management System standards and skills to better their businesses.

“Management Systems Certification gives you a step by step process from the raw materials/service inception to the end product/service delivery to make sure the entire system is under control and the quality of your end product/service is not affected,” said Ms. Patricia Bageine Ejalu, the Deputy Executive Director in charge of Standards at UNBS.

Ms. Ejalu also hinted on the requirements for Management Systems Certification for businesses looking to do business beyond the Ugandan borders to promote Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU).

“Although management systems certification in Uganda is voluntary, countries we export to especially in Europe and America now require compulsory Quality and Food Safety Systems certification. So we are moving from just assuring the quality of products to assuring the quality of the entire Management Systems for both products and services.” Ms. Ejalu Noted.

A Management System is the way an organisation executes its interrelated processes, functions, and activities while transforming its inputs into outputs in order to achieve its objectives like product or service quality and or safety, operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements, environmental performance, health and safety in the workplace.

In February 2019, UNBS attained accreditation to offer management system certification based on the following ISO standards: ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems and ISO 22000 Food Safety Management Systems. The accreditation which is internationally recognised, is by the South African National Accreditation System (SANAS) which enables UNBS to support the business community in Uganda to compete favourably on the global markets

According to UNBS, Management Systems Certification is important as it helps businesses achieve organizational goals, reduce costly errors and improve customer satisfaction.

“It also facilitates the marketing and growth of business more effectively, improves traceability, and allows for the growth of one’s market share in new territories. Implementation of management systems will help in creating a culture of quality and safety, and improve efficiency and productivity in Ugandan business.”

