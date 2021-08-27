KAMPALA — Stanbic Bank Uganda has unveiled a special financial services package targeting members of the legal fraternity, climaxing the 4th annual law conference held this week in Kampala, on an exciting note for legal professionals.

Sam Mwogeza, Stanbic Bank Uganda’s Head of Consumer and High Net Worth banking presided over the highly attractive financial services package that includes access to credit at preferential rates, unique insurance and investment offers.

“This is a customized “lawyers’ financial services pack” from Stanbic bank to everyone in the legal fraternity; offering has something for everyone including interns, clerks, advocates, magistrates, senior legal advisors and judges,” Mwogeza said.

Some of the special services that will be offered under the new proposition, include financial coaching, zero charge on visa card transactions, affordable study loans for Law Development Centre exams and other expenses for the interns and court clerks, education financing, construction and land loans, health care for elderly parents and networking opportunities for the advocates of the high court to help them advance their careers.

“All these services, they can access through our “convenient banking channels” including online banking which enables fast, convenient and secure access to one’s account, online instant loans, construction mortgage, specialized savings and investments in fixed deposit, shares, T-bills and bonds,” Mwogeza added.

The bank says the special lawyers’ pack offers international education and health plans, commercial property loans for senior partners, members of the judiciary and C-Suites Executives to build their own chambers to enhance their growth.

For magistrates and senior partners, the bank is offering equity release of up-to Shs2.5billion, Vehicle loans of up-to Shs120million repayable in five years with insurance, home construction financing of up-to Shs2.5billion with a 20-year repayment plan, office set-up and running expenses overdraft of up-to Shs100million, each.

Mwogeza urged members of the legal fraternity to go online and conveniently open accounts Stanbic Bank accounts to become eligible to benefit from the special offers.

Related