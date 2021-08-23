KAMPALA – Real Muloodi, a groundbreaking Ugandan commercial real estate news, information, and data resource for industry professionals, has launched a news network website, RealMuloodi.co.ug.

The platform featuring comprehensive news coverage of all facets of the Ugandan commercial real estate sector – from land development to design and construction to real estate ownership and landlord-tenant issues, to up-to-date tax and regulatory information – RealMuloodi.co.ug delivers relevant, immediately usable news, information, and data of interest to every Ugandan real estate professional.

According to Ms Amy Johnson the Chief Operating Officer Real Muloodi, with daily news updates, market research information, and soon-to-be-released data tools, RealMuloodi.co.ug provides a convenient, up-to-date resource for anyone working in or associated with the Ugandan real estate sector from investors, landlords, developers, and brokers to contractors, architects, lawyers and accountants, and allied professionals.

“RealMuloodi.co.ug is the voice of the Ugandan real estate industry. Through our content offerings we advocate for the interests of the community we serve. We are an essential information resource for the continued growth of the overall Uganda economy,” she said.

Ms Faith Sanyu the Editor Real Muloodi News, shared that in today’s digital and competitive era, real estate developers should be knowledgeable about trends in the real estate market.

She explained that Uganda has one of the world’s fastest urbanisation rates, necessitating significant planning and infrastructural investment while also providing massive potential in the housing sector.

“Real Muloodi News Network helps real estate players to keep up with the latest developments in the industry,” she shared.

Following the website’s launch, Real Muloodi News Network will roll out in the coming months a range of new content offerings industry professionals will find both compelling and relevant to their business activities.

Real Muloodi News Network provides commercial real estate industry professionals in Uganda with innovative and timely news, information, and data.

The platform is a must-subscribe for leading agents, brokers, investors, landlords in Uganda.

