KAMPALA — Jumia Uganda and Centenary Bank have announced a partnership to incentivize the use of the bank’s cashless payments options of CenteVisa and Mastercard on the Jumia platforms as people look for safer ways to pay in the wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Through this initiative, consumers who purchase on Jumia online platforms using their Centenary Bank CenteVisa or Mastercard will receive UGX 10,000 discount on their order, encouraging consumers to safely transact using digital channels and avoid human-to-human contact, in line with recommendations from WHO and Ministry of Health.

“We are proud to partner with Centenary Bank as part of our commitment to promote safe cashless options and to support our customers by offering them a strong incentive to use their Centenary Bank payment cards.” said Jumia Uganda CEO, Ron Kawamara.

The discount offer will run for a period of three months on Jumia and is available to customers across Uganda.

“We are excited to partner with Jumia Uganda, who will provide their busy e-commerce platform to all our customers to use their Visa and Mastercard cards to shop online and get rewarded for each purchase.” commented Centenary Bank’s Managing Director, Fabian Kasi.

Kasi further noted that during the campaign period, Centenary Bank customers will win cash prizes for transacting with the bank’s digital channels, through the 5 For 5 Jackpot campaign. This campaign is set to reward customers with a UGX 10,000 discount when they shop on JUMIA and pay using their Centenary Bank Debit or prepaid card. Furthermore customers who transact five or more times using CenteMobile, CenteVisa and CenteAgent win cash back prizes of up to UGX 100,000 every week. 30 lucky winners will be rewarded weekly, that is Five picked from six regions and rewarded with UGX 100,000 each.

“It is imperative that we continue to create a difference in the lives of our customers,” Kasi added.

The partnership will see Centecard holders enjoy special offers and discounts on the Jumia platform when they purchase and pay with their card for a period of 3 months.

Consumers can be a part of this promotional offer by logging on to the Jumia platform, shop and pay for their goods on the JumiaPay portal, using their Centecard, and automatically receive UGX 10,000 discount.

