KAMPALA — Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda has called upon the Uganda Business Community to do more to support economic recovery post the COVID-19 lockdown.

Hosting a selection of business partners at the Coca-Cola bottling plant in Namanve, Mukono District, today, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa officials said the private sector had a key role to play in supporting each other to emerge stronger from the impact of COVID-19 and the lockdown period.

“COVID-19 has affected all of us, but we cannot let the disease keep us down. We must do everything we can to thrive and emerge stronger – and we cannot do so on our own. We have said time and again that we must focus on our people – which includes our business partners as key stakeholders. Everything we do to support them will support us and the Ugandan economy,” said Sales Director, Mrs. Flavia Nabaasa.

Mrs. Nabaasa was officiating at a ceremony handing over Tuk-Tuk motorcycles to fourteen (14) distribution stockists, as tools of trade to make it easier for them to accelerate their business delivery with agility while meeting COVID-19 SOPs.

“We encourage innovative methods of speeding up business delivery, and in Kampala Tuk-Tuks are a good example of this. In this new period more people are spending time at home, so we know that Tuk Tuks will make it easier for our trade partners to service the trade that goes right into people’s homes. This is one way we can support business partners to recover faster in the trade,” she added.

The fourteen (14) business partners were selected through a competitive process designed to ensure that the faster growing businesses in their segment do not falter in the wake of the COVID-19 disruptions.

“We are happy that we have the opportunity to be supportive and show how we value our partners. We encourage more businesses in Uganda to reach out and support growing businesses and SMEs. That is how the economy will grow faster – if we all play part in supporting each other. Many of the SMEs have no access to any economic stimulus programme from the government, so we should not make them wait for that,” Mrs. Nabaasa added.

After the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda supported business partners directly in stock by replacing drinks that had expired during the months’ long lockdown.

“This is what we mean by Customer Obsession – one of our commitments in 2021. We will prioritize our customers’ needs and find many ways of supporting them so we can win together in the marketplace. This is important for their employees, and all their families, and translates into the entire economy of Uganda benefitting. If all businesses do this we will all win,” Mrs. Nabaasa said.

As a company, CCBA continues to support a value chain that employs over 500,000 people. This investment in any customer of business partner provides value and determination for many Ugandans down the line; this will always remain a clear goal for CCBA in Uganda.

The winners include Nalukwago Florence, HJM Traders, Kenstie, Yasin Bukenya, Assimwe James, Ronnie Kasangaki, Beskom enterprises, Kampe Felix, JB Kijaguzo, Turyazayo Betty and Niwamanya Junior

JB Kijaguzu who was among the winners had this to say: “Thank you very much Coca-Cola for remembering us during this covid session which has disrupted our businesses. With this, we shall be able to transport the products to every area thereby boosting our businesses. Being part of the winners has strengthened my zeal to work even harder.”

Fred Kabaseke who has been in the retail business for 25 years says that the Tuk- Tuk will ease movement and transportation of his products to his customers.

Related