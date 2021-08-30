GULU – Bolt, an e-hailing ride company has launched in Gulu city as part of its efforts in providing safe and affordable transport right across Uganda.

Users in the Gulu that was recently elevated to a city status will now be able to access Bolt’s wide range of riding categories such as Bolt Boda (one rider), Bolt Base (up to four riders), and Bolt XL, which takes up to six riders, following the launch on 27th August 27, 2021.

Speaking at the launch, Moses Mugerwa, the Operations Manager Bolt Uganda, said one of Bolt’s main goals apart from providing value-for-money transport services countrywide is creating employment opportunities.

“Transportation is a significant factor in everyone’s day-to-day life. With our launch in Gulu, we aim to provide safe and quality transportation that’s easily accessible to anyone who needs it. We see this move being beneficial not only to customers here in the North but also as a way to help combat the rising rates of youth unemployment in the region,” he said.

The company that recently revamped its App to make its services more customer-centric is now charging from UGX 2,000 for boda-boda rides and UGX 8,000 for Bolt base.

As part of Bolt’s drive to boost employment in Uganda, it has also assured its partners that the company constantly evaluates its operations to offer the best earnings on its e-hailing platform.

The emergency response button (SOS button) for passengers is also integrated into the app, allowing riders to easily connect to a 24/7 response service team if they are involved in any emergency while on a Bolt ride.

Bolt began operating in Uganda in 2017 and it has continued to supplement the government’s efforts to close the employment gap and commit to their partnership with drivers in working to improve the experience for and with drivers.

