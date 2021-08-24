KAMPALA —Airtel Uganda has unveiled a double data promotion for smart phone users.

The offer will be extended to new Smartphone users on the Airtel network, to allow them enjoy superfast browsing experience for their day to day internet needs.

New 3G or 4G Smartphone users on the Airtel network will enjoy 100% bonous data offer for the weekly and monthly data packages they wish to subscribe to. Each mobile number will only get the offer once in 3 months.

Speaking about the new product, Mr. Henry Njoroge, the Airtel Uganda Marketing Director said, “We are pleased to extend this offer to both our new and the existing customers. This offer amplifies Airtel Uganda’s promise to improve lives and drive digital inclusion in Uganda.”

The bonus validity is the same as bundle validity, that is to say, if a customer buys a weekly 150MB bundle they will, get 150MB free data also valid for a week. The same applies for the monthly bundle.

According to the Uganda Communications Commision (UCC) 2021 Quater One Market Perfomance Report, Smartphone additions during the quarter outpaced the number of feature and basic phones connected to the networks. The report indicates that over 200,000 Smartphones were added within the quarter, growing from 7.9 Million Smartphones in December 2020 to 8.1 million in March 2021.

“With Airtel’s positioning as the leading Smartphone network in Uganda, it is key that we develop prodcuts that not only align with our business strategy, but the market needs as well. The Double Data launch to the market is timely as Smartphone penetration and internet access continue to be a necessity for day to day social and economic activities,” Njoroge concluded.

For first time activation customers dials 17594# and to enjoy the bonus on the bundle products, subcribers are required to dial *175# or *100#, select data/internet bundles and select a weekly or monthly data bundle and get double the data volume they have purchased. The bonus bundle cannot be gifted and the offer will only apply to Smartphones NOT MIFIs, Routers, Laptops or Home broadband devices.

Related

Continue Reading