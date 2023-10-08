NEW YORK – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced Friday, the appointment of Claver Gatete of Rwanda as the next Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

The Secretary-General wishes to extend his appreciation and gratitude to the former Executive Secretary, Vera Songwe of Cameroon, as well as to the Deputy Executive Secretary, Programme Support, Antonio M. A. Pedro of Mozambique, who will continue to serve as Acting Executive Secretary until Mr. Gatete assumes his functions.

Mr. Gatete is currently an Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Rwanda to the United Nations in New York. A seasoned economist, he brings to the position extensive strategic leadership expertise, coupled with international experience in the political and financial landscape of the African continent. Mr. Gatete has served in senior government positions, notably as Minister of Infrastructure (2018-2022) and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning (2013-2018).

He has also served as Governor (2011-2013) and Deputy Governor (2009-2011) of the National Bank of Rwanda, Rwanda’s Central Bank, and Secretary General and Secretary to the Treasury at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning in Rwanda (2003-2005). He was Director General for Economic and Social Affairs in the Office of the President of Rwanda (2000-2003), during which time, he served as the President’s Representative to the New Partnership for Africa’s Development and Coordinator of the National African Peer Review Mechanism.

Mr. Gatete began his diplomatic career in 2005 and was based in London until 2009 as Rwanda’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Ireland and Iceland. Prior to this, he served as National Economist of the United Nations Development Programme in Kigali (1998-2000) and Economist of Agriculture and Agri-Food and of Statistics Canada, in Ottawa, Canada (1993-1997).

Mr. Gatete holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in agricultural economics from the University of British Columbia in Canada. He is fluent in English with working knowledge of French.

Mr. Antonio Pedro congratulates Mr. Gatete on his appointment as Executive Secretary of ECA, and takes the opportunity to thank the UN Secretary-General for entrusting him to lead the organization as acting Executive Secretary for the past year.

Mr. Pedro and the entire ECA staff look forward to welcoming Mr Gatete and working with him when he takes up his position.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

