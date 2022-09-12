COTONOU — The 2022 edition of the International Festival of African Fashion and Modeling (FESMMA) ended on Saturday evening. More than twenty designers took part in the event, which was held in Benin’s economic capital of Cotonou for four days.

The Togolese stylist Assiata Adeola won the trophy for the best African fashion designer on Saturday evening, after the big fashion show at the end of the festival.

“I am very happy to have won this competition for young African designers of the 14th edition of FESMMA. It reinforces the confidence I have for my work, and it will allow me to target other challenges,” she told Xinhua.

The 20-year-old Togolese stylist has used strands to create her collection called “Architecture”.

“She has shown great ingenuity in the design of her collection, through which we note not only the originality of her work but also the professionalism,” said John Medard Sedokoun, promoter of the event.

The Burkinabe Kindo Ba Faridatou, 25 years old, won the Top Model trophy.

“It’s a great experience for me to have participated in this edition of the FESMMA, which allowed me to win this trophy. This award will push me further in my dream of becoming a great model on a global scale,” she said.

During the fashion show, models unveiled through their various parades the genius and creativity of African, Asian and French designers in the shaping of fabrics made on the continent.

Created in 2008, the FESMMA aims to promote African fashion and the creative genius of designers from the continent.

