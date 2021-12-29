The Embassy of France in South Africa has paid tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu.

He passed away on the morning of 26 December 2021 in Cape Town at the age of 90.

“A man of peace who led the way for modern South Africa and whose selfless guidance and spiritual leadership stretched far across the borders of South Africa, reaching the hearts of the people of France,” the embassy said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The state added:” The Arch stood out as a leader who led by example with his own life and actions, including in the struggle against apartheid, bringing kindness and healing in the darkest of times”

“Even after your death, your light will never cease to shine.”

“As the Embassy, we have been honoured to partner with the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation on several occasions. This included support for the Art for the Arch auction in September 2021, as part of the Foundation’s 90@90 campaign which aims to raise R90-million for the Tutu Legacy Fund – from 7 October 2020 to 7 October 2022. We look forward to continuing our partnership in honour of your legacy”.

Related