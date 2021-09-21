HARARE — Zimbabwe has made significant strides in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), despite facing several challenges, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Monday.

While addressing the virtual SDG Moment 2021, Mnangagwa said, “the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic saw my country introduce multi-pronged strategies to adapt to the new normal.”

The strategies include climate-smart agriculture, the inclusion of youth in development and proper responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the president.

The measures also include “an economic stimulus package” that supports businesses, “especially women and youth-owned small and medium enterprises,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has rolled out an innovative health financing policy, increased investments in public health infrastructure, and improved the skills of the health service personnel, according to the president.

Progresses toward sustainable development are also being made in education, domestic resource mobilization and renewable energy development, said Mnangagwa.

Convened by the UN secretary-general, the SDG Moment seeks to reinforce the continued relevance of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It also aims to highlight urgent actions needed to ensure COVID-19 response and recovery efforts are equitable and inclusive and accelerate the transition to sustainable development.

